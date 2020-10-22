Neha Kakkar’s beau Rohanpreet pens special note for her ahead of their D Day: Will give you all the happiness

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will be tying the knot soon and the fans can’t keep calm about their big day.

It just a couple of days left for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding and the lovebirds seem to have thrown caution to the wind. In fact, the soon to wed couple has been painting the town red with their mushy romance and their PDA has been making the fans go aww. Now, ahead of their wedding, Rohanpreet has shared yet another beautiful post for his bride to be along with the pics from the day he proposed and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

In the pics, Neha and Rohan were seen posing a heart-shaped placard with the message “Will you marry me?” Showering the bubbly singer with immense love, Rohan wrote a heartfelt message in the caption and promised her to give her all the happiness of the world. “Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from The day I met You my connection with my Smile has become more stronger! Jis din hamara Roka hua, Uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera Sabse Haseen Khwaab Sach hogya. Aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek momment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho.. Touchwood! Sanu kade kise di v nazar na lage. I promise I will take all of your pain and in return I will give you all the happiness of this world. Waheguru ji sukh rakhan Mata Rani sukh rakhein,” he added.

On the other hand, Neha shared a similar post and captioned it as, “The day He proposed to Me!! @rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You.”

Take a look at Rohanpreet’s heartfelt post for his bride to be Neha Kakkar:

Meanwhile, Neha has already left for her wedding destination with her family and is quite excited about her big day. According to media reports, Neha and Rohan will be tying the knot during the weekend in the national capital and will host a grand wedding reception in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26.

