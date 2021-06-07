Neha Kakkar’s first birthday with Rohanpreet was a pretty event; Latter says ‘Wish I could give you much more'

Rohanpreet Singh, husband of the singer and Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar, recently took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy birthday with a sweet and heart-touching message.

Singer Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh loves her tremendously. On Sunday, Neha Kakkar celebrated her birthday as a wife for the first time and it was a pretty celebration. Rohanpreet left no stone unturned in expressing his love for his wife. Both of them shared on their Instagram how they celebrated her birthday. There were lots of balloons and bouquets seen in Neha Kakkar's Instagram story. She wrote “I Love You my Rohuuuu” with heart emojis and in the next story, she wrote, “Best Husband Ever!”

It wasn’t just Neha, but Rohanpreet too showed his elaborate heartfelt birthday message and wishes for his wife. Rohanpreet shared a couple of pictures and captioned one of them as “Hey My Love My Queen & The @nehakakkar Today Is Your Birthday Mujhe Kehna hai ke Jitni Care Maine Aapki Ab Tak Ki Hai, Aane waale Har Ek Din, Main Iss Se Zyada Care Karunga… Aap Mujhe Har Ik Way Mein Bht Pyare Lagte ho. Main Promise krta hun Main Bhi Aapko Har Khushi Doonga.. I’m Honored to be Your Husband. I Promise to Love You Each and Every Minute of Our Lives. Happy Birthday My Love.” In another post, he added “Your First Birthday with Me.. I wish I could give you much more.. Anyway.. Happiest Birthday My Life!! My Queen @nehakakkar”.

Take a look at Rohanpreet Singh’s Instagram post-

The birthday celebration included several cakes aligned on a pink table. Neha and Rohanpreet got married in October 2020, which was the talk of the town back then.

