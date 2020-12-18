Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy: Karishma Tanna, Jay Bhanushali, Urvashi Rautela & others congratulate soon to be mom

As Neha Kakkar announces her pregnancy, several celebs congratulated the soon to be parents for this new phase of their life.

Neha Kakkar has been making the headlines ever since she has tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh. The couple took their nuptial vows in October this year in a grand wedding in the national capital. However, the bubbly singer is back in the headlines now for another reason this time. Neha is expecting her first child. Yes! You read that right. The Indian Idol 12 judge is pregnant. She made the announcement on social media with a beautiful picture with her husband Rohanpreet.

In the picture, the soon to be mommy was seen flaunting her baby bump. Her brother Tony Kakkar also confirmed the news with comment, “Main mama ban jaaunga”. As soon as the soon to be parents made the big announcement, they were inundated with congratulatory messages from fans from all over the world. In fact, several celebs also showered love on the couple. Urvashi Rautela, who was also seen during their wedding functions, wrote, “Here's a toast to the beautiful mother and to hubby. May they be blessed with a cute baby like no other. Congratulations to you both.” On the other hand, Jay Bhanushali commented, “Congratulations neha and rohan”. Karishma Tanna also showed love on mom to be and wrote, “Congratulations Neha” followed by a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb reactions on Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy post:

To note, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding came as a surprise for everyone. The couple had tied the knot as per Sikh traditions in Delhi followed by a grand reception in Punjab.

