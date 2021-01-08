Neha Kakkar says ‘I love you baby’ as hubby Rohanpreet Singh croons Punjabi song & dedicates it to her; WATCH

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh has been ruling the internet ever since they made their relationship official. Read on to know more.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the set of a music video ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and love sparked between them. From spending time together to praising each other, Neha and Rohan love each other's company and never miss a chance to make the most of time together. Fans also showered lot of love on them. Their pictures and videos are always trending on digital platforms. Recently, they came together on the Indian Idol 12 shaadi special episode.

Today morning, Neha shared a video on her Instagram where we can see Rohanpreet Singh is singing the song ‘Do Gallan’ for her. Neha was happy and in the end, she said ‘I love you baby’. She captioned the video as ‘My View, My Morning, My Night, The Sound I live with!!! One and Only @rohanpreetsingh.” She even shared heart-eyed emoji. As soon she shared the video, fans started dropping comments for the couple.

The two tied the knot on October 24 in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh.

Neha Kakkar has been all over the news after she announced her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh. Their wedding pictures flooded the internet. Meanwhile, reports are coming in that the couple will soon grace the show Taare Zameen Par. The couple will also be seen performing on the stage. Neha is one of the judges on Indian Idol 12 on Sony TV.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

