Neha Kakkar says Indian Idol is a ‘cult show’ and very special to her: I will not do any other reality show

The singing reality show Indian Idol 12 on Sony Entertainment Television, is one of the most popular TV shows at present. The show comprises some of the most talented singers and performers from all over the country. The show is judged by the prominent judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya. Season 12 of the show has been a superhit from its start and it has almost reached the last leg of the season. It is a full entertainment package with dazzling performances, comedy, emotions, and much more. The show is often graced by veteran actors and artists, who come to encourage the performers.

The popular singer and Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar recently quoted that the show is very special to her and she respects the show wholeheartedly. The singer adds that she will not do any other reality show than Indian Idol. The show and the people involved in it have put immense hard work into the creation of the show, which makes the show epic. She called the show a cult show in the history of reality shows.

The upcoming episode of the show with bring a new twist as the show contestants will be seen performing with the judges. The holi special show kept the audience entertained with colorful performances of the contestants along with the judges.

The social media star Neha Kakkar will be giving an energetic performance with Nihal and Pawandeep on the songs Naina, Pyar do pyar lo, and Badri Ki Dulhaniya. The performance will be magnificent as everyone will be seen grooving along with them. They will also receive a standing ovation from the judges.

After the power-packed performance, the actress revealed that she was nervous about performing with Nihal and Pawandeep, but her husband Rohanpreet encouraged her to do it. The performance was the highlight of the show and immensely entertaining.

