Neha Kakkar sends birthday love to 'caring' hubby Rohanpreet; REVEALS they'll be on The Kapil Sharma Show soon

Neha Kakkar has the sweetest birthday wish for her 'caring and loving' husband Rohanpreet Singh. The songstress penned a heartwarming birthday note for her Rohu and revealed that NehuPreet is all set to spread their magic on The Kapil Sharma Show soon. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are the cutest couple in Tinselville right now, and it is a fact. The duo surprised everyone as they tied the knot on October 24 (2020) in a Gurudawara in Delhi. Since then, NehuPreet have been swooning people of their feet with their mushy romance. A few days ago, Neha revealed to on Bigg Boss 14 that she met Rohanpreet on the sets of their song 'Nehu Da Vyah' and fell in love with him. Neha's sweet revelation about her love story with Rohanpreet has left everyone awestruck.

Now, today, Neha and Rohanpreet have given fans another chance to go gaga over their cuteness. How do you ask? Well, it is Rohanpreet's 'Happy Wala Birthday' today (December 1, 2020), and Neha has taken this opportunity to express her unconditional love for her 'caring and loving' husband. Just a few moments ago, Neha took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming birthday note for her 'Rohu' and wishes him in the sweetest way possible. 'Tujhse Shuru Hui, Tujhpe Hi Khatm Ho Duniya Meri! Happy Birthday to the one because of whom I feel life is worth living. Most caring and loving husband Rohanpreet. You are worth every happiness in the world, every Happiness!' expressed Neha. She also declared her love for her pati parmeshwar, saying, 'I love you my Partner for Life, My Pati Parmeshwar.'

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar OPENS UP on RETURNING to work with Indian Idol 12 after marriage: Life has become more beautiful

While we cannot get enough of NehuPreet's adorable romance, the songstress also dropped in a 'surprise' for their fans. Neha revealed that she and Rohanpreet are all set to spread their magic with Kapil Sharma and his team soon. Yes, Neha and Rohanpreet will grace The Kapil Sharma Show as 'special guests' soon. With the couple's beautiful photos, it looks like they have already shot for their special TKSS episode, as they are seen holding cups having the show's name written on it. While Neha looks gorgeous in a white top and denim jeans, Rohanpreet looks dashing in his cool casuals.

Take a look at Neha's heartwarming birthday wish for Rohanpreet here:

Well, we must say, Neha had the most adorable way to wish her hubby Rohanpreet. Are you excited to see NehuPreet share a glimpse of their chemistry on The Kapil Sharma Show soon? Do you want to know more about NehuPreet's love story? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 12: Neha Kakkar gets emotional as contestant REVEALS about his grandma's loan; Gifts him Rs 1 lakh

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×