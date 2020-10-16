Neha Kakkar shares an adorable pic with rumoured beau Rohanpreet Singh; Calls it ‘Love at first sight’

Neha Kakkar has taken the social media by a storm as she shared a new pic with Rohanpreet Singh which speaks volumes about their love affair.

Neha Kakkar is one of the most talked about singers in the tinselvile. As much as her songs grabbed the eyeballs, her love life also manages to keep her in the limelight. After making headlines for her relationship with Himansh Kohli and rumoured affair with Aditya Narayan, the Aankh Maarey singer is now said to be dating singer Rohanpreet Singh. In fact, rumoured couple has thrown caution to the wind and are seen painting the town red with their adorable chemistry.

Amid this, the Indian Idol judge shared another beautiful picture with her rumoured beau on Instagram. In the picture, Neha and Rohanpreet were seen twinning in black and were seen hugging while looking into each other’s eyes. While Rohan looked dapper in a black kurta paired with a pistachio coloured turban, Neha wore a black kurti with grey print. In fact, the lady even revealed that it was love at first sight for them when she had met Rohanpreet. “Jab we met! @rohanpreetsingh #LoveAtFirstSight #NehuDaVyah #NehuPreet.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s recent pic:

It is rumoured that Neha and Rohan will be tying the knot by the end of this month. While Aditya Narayan had stated that the wedding will take place in Delhi, it will be attended by Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya etc. Meanwhile, Neha and Rohan’s frequent PDA on social media is making the fans go gaga over their equation. Although the couple is yet to confirm their wedding news, are you excited to see Neha and Rohan tying the knot? Share your views in the comment section below.

