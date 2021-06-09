Neha Kakkar shares BTS video of her wedding day as she plays Ukulele to surprise hubby Rohanpreet Singh

Neha Kakkar shared a beautiful BTS video of herself as she rehearses for a song with a Ukulele, to surprise the love of her life, Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha Kakkar is one of the top singers in India and is also a social media queen. The singer is the judge of the singing reality show Indian Idol 12, along with Himesh Reshammiya and Anu Malik. The adorable singer got married to her sweetheart Rohanpreet Singh, last year in October. At her wedding, Neha Kakkar had worn a gorgeous red lehenga and the singer looked gorgeous in it. The lovey-dovey couple often shares pictures and videos to show their deep love for one another. She recently shared a video from her wedding day, as she is seen rehearsing with a ukulele.

In the video, Neha Kakkar is seen playing the ukulele as she is rehearsing for a surprise performance for her husband. The singer was clad in wedding attire with a gorgeous red lehenga and beautiful jewelry. She shared that she does not know how to play ukulele but she was trying to learn for her special performance. The amazing singer looked stunning in her wedding dress as she played the musical instrument. She played the song ‘Tu pehla pehle hai mera' and the song was beautifully sung.

She captioned, “Backstage Rehearsal from my Own Wedding!! Don’t really know how to play Ukulele, Just wanted to give Him a Surprise.. Thank Youuuu @deepakramola buddy for capturing this precious moment.”

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar had met her hubby on the sets of the music video Nehu Da Vyah. They instantly hit it off and fell in love. The couple got married on 24th October 2020, in the presence of her friends and family.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

