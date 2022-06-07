Neha Kakkar shares PICS from her birthday celebrations with family; Shares ‘My best birthday so far’

Neha Kakkar is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and one of the best singers in Bollywood. Singer Neha Kakkar turned 33-year-old on Monday, June 6. She is one of the most-loved singers and is known for her unique voice. Neha, has sung for several Bollywood films, Punjabi movies, and music videos. She started her struggle at a very young age and finally, gave her family a lavish lifestyle. Neha's entire family is into music and they all are quite renowned. The singer and former judge of Indian Idol celebrated her 33rd birthday in a grand way with her husband and family. She shared the pictures of the celebrations on social media.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a series of pictures of herself cutting the cake along with the family. The singer looked beautiful in a mint green netted top and dark green trousers. She captioned, “June 6th 2022 My best birthday so far! We went to Lonavala and did adventures the whole day and in the night humne cake cut kiya. We danced, ate and played so many games. Bahut bahut zyada mazza aaya!! What a great great birthday!!! Must say it all happened coz of your blessings and best wishes. Thank you all soo much, your love means the world to me and specially my NeHearts.”

Numerous friends and fans of the singer gave her birthday wishes on the post. Suniel Grover commented, “Happy happy birthday Neha”, Dhanashree Verma commented, “Happy birthday always stay blessed gorgeous Love you”, Sugandha Mishra commented, “Happy birthday nehu”, and many fans of the singer posted on social media.

