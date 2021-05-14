Neha Kakkar shares pictures from her wedding's mehendi ceremony as she wishes fans ‘Eid Mubarak’

Popular singer and Indian Idol 12 judge, Neha Kakkar extends wishes on Eid and urged her fans to be at home and stay healthy.

This year the festival of Eid is being celebrated for two days. In some countries, it was celebrated on May 13, while others are celebrating it today on May 14. This will be the second year when the festival is being celebrated amid lockdown. Due to the pandemic, the celebrations are low-key. The festival marks the end of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan. The festival depends on the sighting of the moon. Celebrities are also taking to their social handles and extending their wishes to fans.

Neha Kakkar wished her fans on Eid and shared a series of pictures on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Eid Mubarak.. Khush Rahiye, Khushiyan Baantiye, Pyar Baantiye! Stay Safe, Stay Healthy, Himmat Rakhiye.” The pictures shared by the singer are from her mehendi ceremony. She is seen wearing a green lehenga and her husband Rohanpreet Singh is also posing with her. Both are wearing colour coordinated attires. Even he has also dropped a comment on the post.

Rohanpreet wrote, “Kudrat Bohot Sohni aa Par Tu Kudrat Ton V Zyada Sohni Hai!!” The couple is madly in love with each other and never misse a chance to shower their love on each other.

On the work front, the singer is currently judging the reality show Indian Idol 12. Recently, the judges of the show were trolled for singing Kishore Kumar’s songs badly. Netizens were very unhappy with the presentation of the show. They were highly criticised the contestants, judges and makers for ruining the legend's songs.

