Neha Kakkar shares screenshot of her & hubby Rohanpreet Singh after testing COVID 19 negative

Neha Kakkar is overjoyed as she and her family have finally tested COVID 19 negative. The singer is also not judging the show Indian Idol at present.

Singing sensation and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar has been missing from the sets of the show for the last few days. The singer had last appeared in a music video along with the Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla, in the song “Marjaneya”. Neha has also not been on the sets of Indian Idol 12, because she and her family had tested COVID 19 positive. Due to this, the singer and her family were in home quarantine for recovery.

Neha Kakkar posted that she has now tested COVID 19 negative. She also shared that her whole family and husband Rohanpreet Singh have also received negative test reports. The singer is very happy to know that they all are healthy now. She wrote in the post pointing out the happy faces of the family as she wrote, "Khushi dekh rahe hain aap? Right after getting our COVID negative reports.” Neha Kakkar had also put a picture of her swab on her social media.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan was also affected by COVID and was in home quarantine for some time. Hence the show was being hosted by Rithwik Dhananjay and Jai Bhanusali. Aditya Narayan is now fit again and is back on the show as the host. The other judges of the show Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani are also not seen in the recent episodes of the show. The actual reason for their absence is not determined yet. The new judges of the show are music director Anu Malik and lyricist Manoj Muntashir.

Credits :Times of India

