Neha Kakkar shares video of her roka ceremony with Rohanpreet Singh; Leaves fans excited for their wedding

Ahead of their wedding, Neha Kakkar has shared a beautiful video from her roka ceremony and we can’t get enough of her chemistry with beau Rohanpreet Singh.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding is one of the most buzzing topic these days in the television industry. The couple, who is said to be dating each other for a while, is expected to take their nuptial vows this week. Needless to say, their fans are over the moon with new phase in Neha and Rohan’s life. Adding on to their excitement, the soon to wed couple have been sharing a beautiful glimpse of their love story on social media.

Recently, Neha shared yet another video on Instagram and this time from their roka ceremony, which reportedly took place in September this year. In the video, the soon to be groom and bride were seen making a grand entry, hands in hand for the ceremony and were seen twinning in baby pink coloured outfits. In fact, Rohan and Neha even grooved to the dhol beats. Neha captioned the image as, “Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!! I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family, Thank you, Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad Thank you for throwing the best event.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s roka ceremony video:

While Rohan also shared the video on his social media handle, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar commented on it and wrote, “We are family now.” Earlier, the Indian Idol 11 judge had shared a video of her first meeting with Rohan’s family and was quite excited to meet them. According to media reports, Neha and Rohan will be tying the knot in Delhi and the reception will take place in Zirakpur, Punjab on October 26.

