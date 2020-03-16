Neha Kakkar SLAPS a man as Tony Kakkar grooves to the song 'Goa Beach'; Here's what happened

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Here's why Neha Kakkar slapped a man as brother Tony Kakkar grooved on a peppy track. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar needs no introduction. The songstress has made her a special place in people's hearts with her cute looks and amazing singing talent. The pretty face is one of the most followed singers on social media in India. It wouldn't be wrong to say, whatever Neha does, or plans to do, it instantly becomes a hit and makes headlines. And something of this sort has happened recently. Well, we've always seen Neha in her getting emotional and shedding tears for others' pain. But this time, Neha showed her angry avatar as she ended slapping a man. Yes, you read that right!

In the latest video that is going viral on social media, Neha is seen slapping a boy. But worry not! It is not anything serious, but all in fun and games. In the video, Neha, brother Tony Kakkar and Tiktok star Riyaz Aly are seen having fun as they groove to the peppy track 'Goa Beach.' It is here when Neha takes the chance and going by the lyrics smack Riyaz on his face tightly. While Tony is all shocked, Neha is seen having a hearty laugh after her mischief. Well, we must say, Neha surely knows to make every moment fun-loving and memorable.

Take a look at Neha's goofiness here:

Neha Kakkar was recently in the news after her ex-boyfriend revealed that she was the one who initiated the breakup. The two ex-lovers had an ugly showdown on social media, with cryptic posts for each other. The beautiful singer also hinted at her Bollywood debut recently and shared her acting plans. What are your thoughts on Neha's funny videos? Do you enjoy them? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

