Neha Kakkar speaks on being criticised for getting emotional on TV shows for focussing on contestants’ lives

Neha Kakkar is a prominent name on the social media and entertainment industry. She was last seen as the judge of the reality show Indian Idol and now, she will be seen back on the judge’s seat for the upcoming season of the singing show. The singer has found herself on the receiving end of criticism for wearing her heart on her sleeve during her stint on reality shows. Neha recently opened up with Etimes, on being criticised for being emotional during her appearances on reality shows.

In conversation with ETimes, the singer said that she does not blame her critics, saying that there are a lot of people who are not emotional in the least. To such persons, her behaviour may seem fake. She said that people who want to help others in pain are very rare these days and she does not regret having that quality in herself. “People who are sensitive, like me, will understand and relate to me”, she said.

Neha also addressed the claim that reality shows put too much focus on contestants' personal lives to add more drama. Refusing to call it ‘drama’, the singer spoke of how some elements were added to reality shows to make them more interesting to the public, as solely focussing on singing and dancing may get boring after a while.

Focusing on the lives and families of contestants and their journey to the stage, many times after undergoing a lot of sacrifice, can help people connect with them. Neha said that viewers could relate to such stories as they could connect such stories of struggle to instances in their own lives. The singer added that the reality shows only showcased what happens in peoples’ homes.

Neha recently made an appearance as a guest on Superstar Singer. The singer will next be seen as a judge on the popular singing reality show, Indian Idol, on its upcoming season. The singer has been a judge on the show for two previous seasons and has also been a contestant on the same in its second season.

