Neha Kakkar to spend time with 'good friend' Aditya Narayan after lockdown; Latter says he'll see her soon

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar dropped in a throwback picture with host and 'good friend' Aditya Narayan as she shared her plans to meet him after the Coronavirus-infused lockdown ends. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's bond has not been hidden from anyone. The two won many hearts with their fun banter on the sets of their show Indian Idol 11. In fact, there were also rumours that they will tie the knot on Valentine's Day 2020. However, it all turned out to be publicity gimmick to raise the show's TRP. Their wedding did not actually happen, and they broke many hearts, who wanted to see them as a real-life couple.

The duo still shares warm chemistry and looks like Neha is missing Aditya amidst the Coronavirus-infused lockdown. No, we're not saying it, but the singer's latest post hints at it. The singing sensation recently took to her Instagram handle to share some throwback pictures with Aditya from their Indian Idol days. Clad in a lace blouse with a plunging neckline and a black lehenga skirt, Neha looked gorgeous. On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a red and black suit, perfectly complimenting Neha. The wow factor of the picture is the Jodi holding each other's hands! Yes, they are seen posing for the camera hand-in-hand with each other. These pictures might give you a nostalgic rush too.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar begins a 'Move on Challenge' on social media; Asks women to stop crying for their exes

However, what caught many eyes was Neha's caption. She revealed her post lockdown plans and wrote, 'Me right after lockdown is over.' Well, it raised everyone's eyebrows, and tongues started wagging if Neha is planning to spend some quality time with Aditya once the lockdown is uplifted.

What added to the overall speculation was Aditya's sweet reply. He wrote, 'How lucky we are, to share these beautiful moments of life together along with the best team. I hope you are safe and healthy. Take care and see you soon Nehu.' Well, looks like not only Neha, but Aditya is also missing her majorly.

Take a look at Neha's post here:

Well, we don't really know what are the duo's plans, but this post surely made us smile. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Aditya and Neha's flirtatious banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: After Kalla Sohna Nai with Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's new song is OUT and it has a Kabir Singh connection

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×