Neha Kakkar stuns in black as she strikes a pose on the sets of Indian Idol 11; Views pics

Indian Idol 11 judge Neha Kakkar recently shared some pictures on her Instagram handle and we can't take our eyes off her. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar, the name itself is enough to judge the singing diva's popularity. Whether it is soulful voice, cute looks or emotional side, she is one of the most loved personalities in the Indian entertainment industry. The singing sensation has been making headlines for the past few days owing to her fun banter with Aditya Narayan. The two who are a part of the music reality show Indian Idol 11 have been grabbing eyeballs for their amazing chemistry. But now, Neha has been making heads turn with her sizzling pictures on Instagram.

Well, this is not the first time that the diva has gained limelight for setting the social media on fire with her mesmerizing pictures. Every time she posts a picture or video of herself, her fans go gaga over her cuteness and within moments it gets viral. And this is what exactly happened recently, when Neha decided to treat her fans with some BTS pictures from her impromptu photo-shoot on the sets of Indian Idol 11. In the pictures, Neha is seen donning a beautiful black thigh-high slit skirt with a matching shimmery black crop top. With open tresses, shimmery lips and green eye shadow, Neha looks extremely gorgeous and we cannot take our eyes off her. The confidence on her face as she strikes some awe-inspiring poses adds to her overall charisma.

Take a look at Neha's jaw-dropping look here:

For the unversed, Neha Kakkar has been making headlines for her sudden wedding plans with Aditya Narayan. Apparently, the two are going to get hitched on 14th of February, 2020. No, we're not kidding. This piece of information was given by the duo's ow parents, who fixed their marriage date on the sets of the show recently. What are your thoughts on the same? Doesn't she look absolutely beautiful? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar: Indian Idol 11 judge shares a special bond with Aditya Narayan; See Photos

Credits :Instagram

Read More