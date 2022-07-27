Neha Kakkar surprises Rohanpreet as she gets his name inked; Dedicates her 'first tattoo to her first love'

Neha Kakkar was on her solo singing tour in the USA. The singer was majorly missing her husband Rohanpreet Singh and likewise. They often shared posts about how they can't wait to see each other, and the latest post shared by Neha Kakkar will make you gush with so many emotions. While Neha was away from Rohan in USA, she did a special gesture for him as she got his name tattooed on her wrist. She also shared Rohanpreet’s reaction, when he came to pick her up at the airport.

In the post shared by the ace singer and reality show judge, she took her fans through the journey of getting her first tattoo. In the video, she said that she did it for Rohu and she got ‘Rohu’ inked on her wrist. When she came out of the airport, she was greeted with a warm hug by Rohanpreet and he also gave her a bouquet of flowers. She was seen getting emotional after meeting him after many days. When she showed him the tattoo, he was overwhelmed with joy and hugged her. She shared in the captions, “My First Tattoo for My First Love!”

Rohanpreet commented on the post, “Tu sab se best wife hai..is sari duniya ch Tera warga koi ho he ni skda!! I love you the most!!”. Sonu Kakkar commented, “Awww”, and Tony Kakkar also commented, “The best daughter and The best wife ever”.

See post here- CLICK

Rohanpreet also reshared the post with the captions, “Tu itni nazuk hai.. We all know how delicate you are and bearing this pain must have been so difficult for you my delicate doll.. You made me the luckiest man after marrying me nehu.. Thank you for everything.. I love you queen! Nehu is the best wife ever @nehakakkar.”

Neha Kakkar got married to singer Rohanpreet in the year 2020. The couple met through a music video and fell in love. They got married in a grand affair in the presence of her friends and family.

Also read- 'If your partner can dance like this without alcohol, marry her,' says Rohanpreet Singh for Neha Kakkar; WATCH