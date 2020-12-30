Neha Kakkar tears up as Rohanpreet says he's 'proud' of her & calls himself 'lucky' on Indian Idol 12 sets

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh would be seen together on the wedding theme episode of Indian Idol 2020. Rohanpreet spoke his heart out during the episode that left Neha emotional.

Sony Entertainment Television Indian Idol has been a groundbreaking show for many budding singers around the nation. A stage that is worshipped by singers’ musicians around the nation is back with another rocking season to make India love music again. This weekend Indian idol 2020 would have a very special shaadi episode where the guests of honor would be Rohanpreet Singh, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Sonia. Neha and Rohanpreet together would be seen for the first time on any show on Indian Idol 12.

Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet would be coming together on the stage of Indian Idol in line with the wedding theme. Not only that Rohanpreet also mentioned how proud he and his family are of Neha and her achievements and feels blessed to be on the biggest stage for a singer all thanks to his wife. He also said he mentioned this to his mother that he feels so lucky that because of Neha he has gotten an opportunity to be on such a prestigious stage. Hearing all these kind words from her husband Neha Kakkar got emotional.

Rohanpreet sharing his experience of Indian idol said, "This is one of the biggest stage and I am standing on it because of my wife I feel so lucky.I feel so proud of Neha that whatever she touches turns into gold. I am really glad she is there with me."

