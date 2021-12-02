Neha Kakkar throws a birthday bash for hubby Rohanpreet Singh as they party with family members; PICS

It’s the birthday of Rohanpreet Singh, the husband of the popular singer Neha Kakkar. The singer had got married to Rohanpreet in 2020, which was a grand wedding. The couple is among the cutest ones on social media. The actress has thrown a birthday bash for her hubby as the duo enjoyed with their family.

Earlier, Neha Kakkar had shared an adorable video on social media in which she was seen dancing along with her hubby as he cuts his birthday cake. Later, she had shared several pics from the party. Dressed in black outfits, the party had a black and white theme with bohemian aesthetics. Neha has planned to make his day extra special with some romantic arrangements for him and wrote alongside, “My baby’s birthday bash last night! Thanks to each one of you for all the blessings and love.”

See pictures here-

Rohanpreet also posted many more pics and wrote, “Best Birthday Ever! Mainu lagda main iss duniya da Most Blessed person haan…”

Their entire family was present for the celebration. In one of the pics, Neha’s mom is seen kissing Rohanpreet and it’s an adorable moment. In another post, she shared a cute video of Rohanpreet’s birthday celebrations, where the couple can be seen kissing as they cut the birthday cake.

The couple recently made a trip to Paris, where they shared several beautiful pics with the Eiffel Tower in the backdrop.

In a video, the Kakkar family quashed all rumours of Neha being pregnant. The singer revealed that she has put on some weight and is enjoying her married life at the moment.



Also read- WATCH: Rohanpreet Singh gives a sweet kiss to wifey Neha Kakkar as they gear up for first anniversary