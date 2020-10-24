Neha Kakkar ties the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh; Couple takes laavaan phere in a gurudwara; WATCH

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took their nuptial vows as per Sikh traditions in a gurudwara.

After creating much of a buzz about her love life and wedding, Neha Kakkar has finally tied the knot with beau Rohanpreet Singh. The wedding was a private affair and the couple made sure to enjoy every moment of their wedding ceremonies. To note, Neha and Rohanpreet tied the knot as per Sikh tradition and took laavaan pheras in a gurudwaras. Interestingly, several videos from the lovebirds’ wedding ceremony have been doing the rounds on social media and this newly wed couple is melting hearts with their adorable chemistry.

For their D-Day, Neha opted for a golden coloured lehenga and completed her bridal look with back bun, heavy jewellery and traditional red chooda. On the other hand, groom Rohanpreet Singh complimented her bride perfectly in his peach coloured sherwani which he had paired with a peach turban. Besides, he was also spotted holding a kirpan as per the Sikh wedding rituals during the ceremony. In the video, the couple was seen taking their pheras as in a gurudwara and were accompanied by their family members.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding video:

To note, Neha and Rohanpreet have been dating each other for quite some time now. In fact, ever since the news of their wedding surfaced, the couple has been sharing love filled picture of themselves. In fact, the lovebirds have also been giving glimpses of their wedding ceremonies on Instagram as well. The newlywed Rohanpreet and Neha will, reportedly, be hosting a grand wedding reception in Punjab’s Zirakpur on October 26, 2020.

Heartiest congratulations to Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh on their special day.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar is all smiles as she twins with her beau Rohanpreet in green ahead of their wedding; See Photos

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×