Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Honey Singh to grace the show Super Dancer Chapter 4?

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh will be soon gracing the sets of the Super Dancer Chapter 4.

The news of Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh gracing the sets has been broken by Tellychakkar. The singers and music composers will be seen in the upcoming episode of the show. They will be seen promoting their upcoming music video on the show.

It is the very first time Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Yo Yo Honey Singh are collaborating on a project. The teaser of the show has been released, which has made the fans very excited about the music video.