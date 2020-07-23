Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests; See Photos

Neha Kakkar made her first appearance on sets after the COVID-19 lockdown with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The trio graced Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests. Take a look at some BTS pictures here.

The shooting of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs began again a few days ago, after a long break owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While the team has been shooting with the utmost care and following all guidelines, the show was graced by some 'special guests' recently. Well, we're talking about the Kakkar siblings. Yes, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Sonu Kakkar became a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs for a special Rakshabandhan episode. The trio, who have mesmerised millions with their melodious voice, graced the singing reality show to spread the charm of their 'strong bond.'

Neha's presence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs sets happens to the beautiful singing sensations first public appearance after the lockdown. The trio had loads of fun with host Maniesh Paul and the contestants. They danced, they sang and spread happiness all over. Neha was decked up in a beautiful pink dress and looked no less than a doll in it. Neha and Maniesh had a gala time as they grooved together on the stage to some popular Bollywood songs. Maniesh also made sure that Neha sanitized her hands before touching anyone, and took care of the trio's safety.

Take a look at some BTS photos here:

The show saw a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have opted out. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik on the panel. The shooting of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8, commenced from July 10, 2020. With the Kakkar siblings camaraderie and Maniesh's masti, you can expect a lot of fun in this Rakshabandhan special episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the Kakkar trio on the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

