  1. Home
  2. tv

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests; See Photos

Neha Kakkar made her first appearance on sets after the COVID-19 lockdown with her siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar. The trio graced Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests. Take a look at some BTS pictures here.
3403 reads Mumbai Updated: July 23, 2020 06:08 pm
Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests; See PhotosNeha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar grace Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs as special guests; See Photos
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The shooting of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs began again a few days ago, after a long break owing to the COVID-19 crisis. While the team has been shooting with the utmost care and following all guidelines, the show was graced by some 'special guests' recently. Well, we're talking about the Kakkar siblings. Yes, Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, and Sonu Kakkar became a part of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs for a special Rakshabandhan episode. The trio, who have mesmerised millions with their melodious voice, graced the singing reality show to spread the charm of their 'strong bond.' 

Neha's presence on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs sets happens to the beautiful singing sensations first public appearance after the lockdown. The trio had loads of fun with host Maniesh Paul and the contestants. They danced, they sang and spread happiness all over. Neha was decked up in a beautiful pink dress and looked no less than a doll in it. Neha and Maniesh had a gala time as they grooved together on the stage to some popular Bollywood songs. Maniesh also made sure that Neha sanitized her hands before touching anyone, and took care of the trio's safety. 

Take a look at some BTS photos here: 

The show saw a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have opted out. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik on the panel. The shooting of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs season 8, commenced from July 10, 2020. With the Kakkar siblings camaraderie and Maniesh's masti, you can expect a lot of fun in this Rakshabandhan special episode. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch the Kakkar trio on the show? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement