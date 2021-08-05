Neha Kakkar unfollows people on social media: ‘Have no grudges against anyone but such is life’

Famous singer and Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She received a lot of love and support from the netizens over the years. The singer is active on social media and regularly shares pictures and videos of herself and people close to her. She recently shared a post on her Instagram handle which has come as a surprise for her fans. The singer has revealed about unfollowing a lot of people.

The social media star shared that she does have any grudges against anyone, but she has to be careful. She also apologised to the people she unfollowed as she does not want them to feel bad. She added that she wants to only form connections with the people she is connected with in real life, either personally or professionally.

See the post here:

Neha Kakkar wrote in the post, “Sorry...Finally decides to unfollow quite a few people on my Instagram coz of some really bad experiences in the past. Going to only follow those who I know or regularly meet or work with! Sorry if that made you feel bad! Have no grudges against anyone but such is life! We have to be really careful."