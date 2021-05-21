Neha Kakkar wants everyone to get vaccinated soon and visit Uttarakhand; Read HERE to know why

Neha Kakkar has shared a series of pictures from her hometown Uttarakhand. She also wished for everyone and it is so beautiful.

Singer Neha Kakkar is very active on social media. She is often seen sharing pictures and videos on her social accounts. But this time, she has a wish to which everyone will relate. The singer has wished that everyone gets vaccinated soon so that people can visit Uttarakhand. It is worth mentioning here that she has jetted off to her hometown Uttarakhand in April with her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The singer has been sharing a lot of videos from there on her Instagram account.

Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “Humara #Uttarakhand Sabse Sundar!!!! Hey, Bhagwan Sabko Jald Vaccine lag jaaye aur Phir Sab Aakar, Yahan Ki Khoobsurti Dekhein..Yahan Ka bhi aur Poore Bharat ka bhi Rozgar Shuru Ho Jaaye Wapis, Sab Phir se Acha Ho Jaaye Jald se Jald.” Her wish is so much relatable in the current situation. Though the vaccine is available for all above 18 years, there are places where people are facing a crisis.

Coming back to her pictures, she is seen posing with tress and playing with pebbles. She has opted for a casual black coloured T-shirt and flared pants.

Her brother Tony Kakkar also agreed with her and said ‘Truly’. Fans are also writing comments and calling the place a beautiful destination.

Neha Kakkar's latest song Khad Tainu Main Dassa has been released. The song is crooned by the singer and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The music has been composed by Rajat Nagpal and the lyrics are written by Kaptaan. The couple had teamed up for Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar.

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram

