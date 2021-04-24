  1. Home
  2. tv

Neha Kakkar wishes Rohanpreet Singh as they complete 6 months marriage; Calls him 'Best husband ever'

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have completed six months of their marriage. On this day, the couple shared some unseen pictures on social media.
1477 reads Mumbai
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are celebrating six months of their marriage. The couple got married on October 24 last year. Their wedding was nothing less than a dream. The social media was filled with their wedding pictures and videos. The couple is head over heels in love with each other and their Instagram feed is proof of that. It is filled with their beautiful moments. And today also the couple has shared some unseen pictures to make their anniversary special.

Neha Kakkar shared a series of pictures and penned down a heartwarming post for her hubby. She wrote, “Every Single Day He Wins My Heart. He makes me fall in love with myself even more.. Everyday! He says he loves me more than I love him but I wanna say I love him a lil more! Hehe.. @rohanpreetsingh You’re Genuinely The Best Husband Ever!! I’m really lucky!! Happy 6 Months My Lifeyyyy!!!!”

Take a look at the posts here:


Rohanpreet also shared a post saying, “Hey guys Today I wanna share my Wallpaper with you all and this girl in the wallpaper I don’t have words to describe How Beautiful This Girl Is.. In and Out both!! She is a Creator, Like how God created this world, similarly She Created My World, OUR World and Its sooo beautiful! Still can’t believe She’s Mineee. She’s the one that I Can’t live without. I wanna say “Thank You” for Every Single Thing You brought in my life and HEY MY PERSON Happy 6 Months to Us!! My Wifey.”  Neha is currently judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 12.

Also Read: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh: PHOTOS of the celebrity couple giving major fashion goals

Credits :Neha Kakkar Instagram/ Rohanpreet Singh Instagram

