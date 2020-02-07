Neha Kakkar's ex beau Himansh Kohli shares a cryptic post amidst her wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan

Amidst Neha and Aditya Narayan's wedding rumours, Himansh Kohli has shared a cyrptic post about 'happiness'. Take a look.

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Naryan's wedding rumours have been the talk-of-the town ever since their parents came on the sets of Indian Idol 11 to announce their grand wedding. Yes, the parents of the duo made a surprising announcement of their marriage and fixed the date of the same as February 14, 2020 aka Valentine's Day. And since then, everyone has been yearning to know if the couple is actually tying the knot. Recently, Neha's brother Tony Kakkar was also seen teasing the couple in a cute video shared by him on his Instagram handle. The trio was seen chilling on a beach in Goa, which only added fuel to the fire.

While their fans are yearning to see NehAditya as a real-life jodi, Neha's ex beau Himansh Kohli's recent post comes as a shocker to everyone. Yes, amidst Neha and Aditya's wedding bells, Himansh has put forward a profound message on his social media handle, where he is seen talking about 'happiness.' Sharing a handsome picture of himself, Himansh wrote, 'It begins and ends in your mind. What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it. So be happy no matter what!' Himansh's post has left us thinking and we're all confused if he was in anyway hinting about her former ladylove's marriage?

Check out Himansh's post here:

Recently, Neha also shared a picture with veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra blessing her and Aditya for their wedding. For the unversed, Himansh and Neha called in quits in December 2018 and their breakup left many fans disappointed. Neha Kakkar was also seen singing 'Channa Mereya' for Himansh Kholi on the sets on Indian Idol 11 sometime before. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Indian Idol 11: Here's why Neha Kakkar calls Aditya Narayan a naughty lover; Find Out

Credits :Instagram

Read More