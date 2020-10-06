Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli on her marriage rumours with Rohanpreet Singh: Happy for her, she's moving on

Himansh Kohli has reacted to ex-girlfriend Neha Kakkar's wedding rumours with Rohanpreet Singh. Here's what he has to say about Neha deciding to tie the knot.

Neha Kakkar made it to the headlines yesterday, not for professional but her personal life. Media reports suggested that the much-loved singer is all set to tie the knot this year with her longtime good friend. Yes, it is speculated that Neha is going to married to Rohanpreet Singh, who shot to fame after India's Rising Star. Reportedly, the two will exchange wedding vows on October 24 this year. But no confirmation regarding the same.

While Neha is yet to give an official statement regarding the same, her ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli has finally reacted to her wedding rumours. In a conversation with the Times of India, Himansh shared his views of Neha deciding to tie the knot. When asked if he knows about Neha and Rohanpreet's love story, Himansh denied it saying, 'No, not really.'

However, Himansh said that he is Neha's well-wisher. He shared that he does not know why all her (Neha's) cryptic social media posts were associated with him as he knows for a fact that she was not referring to him at all. 'Those were all misconstrued and flew across the media left, right and centre for no reason, opined Himansh. Apart from this, he added that relationships and break-ups are a common part of life. 'Sometimes, two people after being together realise that they are not incompatible with each other. It happens and it happened, said Himansh.

Reacting to speculations of Neha's marriage with Rohanpreet, Himansh said that if it is true, he is happy for her, as she is moving on in life. 'Well, if Neha is indeed getting married, I am happy for her. She is moving on in her life, she has somebody and it's great to see that,' expressed Himansh.

Himansh and Neha were in a steady relationship for four years since 2014. However, the two parted ways in December 2018, leaving many fans disappointed. Rohanpreet Singh was last seen in reality show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge as one of the suitors of Shehnaaz Gill.

Well, Neha or Rohanpreet have yet not reacted to their wedding rumours. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

