Neha Kakkar's parents meet Aditya Narayan's folks on Indian Idol 11 sets; Udit wants Neha to be his 'bahu'

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan have always shared a great rapport and it is quite evident on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Aditya never leaves any chance to flirt with her. On every episode, he is seen spreading the charm of his talent to woo the beautiful singer-judge Neha Kakkar. This weekend, the dose of entertainment and laughter will be double as two most loved singers from Bollywood will grace the show. We're talking about none other than, Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan, who have ruled our hearts with their soulful voice for more than 20 years now. The duo will be seen spreading their magic on the musical show.

Well, when Aditya's father, Udit ji is present, how can he not take a dig at his son's flirty nature? This is what just happened. Udit Narayan and Neha Kakkar got into a fun-filled banter as the former teased Neha of constantly taking Aditya's name. The episode kicked-started happily with amazing performances by the talented contestants. Udit ji revealed that he has been ardently following the season from the very beginning. He complimented all the contestants for being extremely talented.

However, this was not only the reason that Udit ji wanted to be a part of Indian Idol 11. He made a big revelation and said that he is extremely keen in making Neha Kakkar his daughter-in-law. Yes, Udit ji wants Neha Kakkar to get married to his son Aditya. Aditya's mother Deepa Narayan arrived on the sets to convince Neha to become the 'Bahu' of the Narayan family.

Well, if you thought this was all, then you're mistaken. Neha's parents came on the sets and they also pulled the duo's legs. They fooled with them and also agreed for Neha and Aditya’s marriage. Upon hearing this, Aditya blushed in happiness. Neha also took it sportingly and said slyly that if she gets married to him so early, then there would be no fun left between them.

What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan make a good pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

