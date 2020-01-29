Neha Kakkar's rumoured beau Aditya Narayan to have a bachelor’s party with Kartik Aaryan on Indian Idol 11?

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding rumours are already keeping us intrigued. Now, gossip mills suggest that the singer-host is going to enjoy a bachelor's party with Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Indian Idol 11.

As time is passing by, the news of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding is buzzing vigorously. With their D-Day, 14th February nearing, all are are certainly on the Indian Idol 11 couple. While many are still speculating whether the cuties are actually going to tie the knot on Valentines Day this year, there's yet another surprise that has come in. And this time it is of Aditya Narayan's bachelor's party. Yes, gossip mills that the singer-host is soon going to enjoy his stag night. Wondering where, how and when?

Well, as per reports in a leading portal, Aditya will have a cool bachelor's party on the sets of Indian Idol 11. Yes, you read that right! Aditya's bachelor party will be hosted by Kartik Aryan on the sets of the musical show. The episode has already been shot and it is heard that the handsome hunk had a gala time with everyone. It was a party filled with laughter and loads of style. The said episode will be aired on this Weekend. So, is the most-awaited wedding actually happening? Will Neha also have a bachelorette party? Well, we cannot wait to know what happens next.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar gets a special gift from singer Kumar Sanu and it has an Aditya Narayan connection



For the unversed, Aditya and Neha's parents announced their marriage on the show and finalised their wedding date as 14th February. Only a week, back the two were seen sharing mushy pictures of on their Instagram handle hinting towards love brewing between them. Well, only time will tell of Neha and Aditya become a real-life couple, but they surely are fans favourite. It would be exciting and interesting to see what happens on the February 14. Do you want to see them as a real-life couple? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan tease fans with mushy pictures amidst marriage rumours; Check it out

Credits :IWM Buzz

Read More