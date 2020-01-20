Neha Kakkar's witty funny comment on Gauahar Khan's 'rishta photo' will leave you in splits; Check it out

Indian Idol 11 judge recently showed her witty side as she left a hilarious comment on BB 7 winner Gauahar Khan's latest picture. Here's what happened.

Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen judging the singing reality show Indian Idol 11 is known for instantly getting emotional. But, very few have been lucky to see her witty side. And today was the day when the singing sensation have us a glimpse of her wit and humour. And all this happened on Gauahar Khan's picture. Ask how? Well, the Bigg Boss 7 winner recently posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. It was not only her outfit that grabbed the eyeballs, but also her quirky caption.

The model-actress shared where she is seen dolled up in a royal blue lehenga with heavy embroidery. With nude makeup, filled in brows, shiny earrings and perfect curls, Gauahar sure made many head turns. Sharing this mesmerizing look she wrote, '#RishtaPhoto... heheehe.' And Gauahar's quirky take took her fans by storm who couldn't stop gushing over her. However, it was not only fans who showered Gauahar with love, but also her good friend Neha Kakkar took this chance to boast her funny skills. Complimenting Gauahar Neha wrote, 'Humein Ladki Pasand Hai!' (We like the girl!). This by far was the best and the wittest reply to Gauahar's awe-inspiring post. Gauahar also acknowledged Neha's humour and continued the fun banter saying, 'heheheh so cute!' Well, are the two ladies damn funny?

Take a look at Gauahar and Neha's banter here:

Talking about Gauahar Khan she attained fame for her stint in the Bigg Boss 7 house, where she emerged as the winner. She began her career with modelling, and then eventually forayed into Bollywood. She has done supporting roles in several movies including Rocket Singh- Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, and others. She is currently missing from the screen, but is making her presence felt with her strong opinions about Bigg Boss 13 on Twitter. On the other hand, Neha is making headlines for her marriage plans with host and dost Aditya Narayan.

What do you think about Neha and Gauahar's quirky sides? Did you enjoy their fun banter? Also, did you like Gauahar's outfit? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

