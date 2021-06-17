Neha Marda on her bond with her father: ‘He set examples for me while living life on his own terms’

Fathers play an important role in a daughter’s life. They are indeed very close and share a close bond. Every year, June 20 is celebrated as ‘Happy Father’s Day’. People share a lot of pictures and memories on this day. Actress Nehra Marda, who plays the role of Shubra in Zee TV’s Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, is very close to her father. She shared some special thoughts with him. She also mentioned how the pandemic has made her relationship with her father more strong.

In a candid conversation, the actress said, “While growing up, my father never particularly emphasized or directly told me about a life lesson that I must remember, but during those years he set such examples for me while living life on his own terms, it in turn really helped me learn a lot. There are times when I don’t even realize that he has taught me something so important which has helped me grow in life. My father used to always say that family is the most important thing in life and during this pandemic, I have realized that.”

Speaking further on this, she added, "We have spent so much time together, we had so much to talk about, so much to learn and share that it has just made our bond stronger than it has been. I wish him and all the other fathers a very Happy Father’s Day."

To note, recently, the actress had shared pictures of herself wearing a bikini. She is also planning to make her digital debut and was quoted saying, "If something comes up interesting I would do,” she said. She has been reportedly approached for Amazon Prime and the MX Player web series.