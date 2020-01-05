Nehha Pendse and beau Shardul Bayas are all smiles as they get engaged; View Pic

Bigg Boss 12 Nehha Pendse has finally exchanged rings with her beau Shardul Bayas and is all set to take their relationship to another level. Take a look at their mesmerising engagement pictures here.

Another Telly town actress is all set to turn Mrs from Miss in a few hours. Yes, you guessed it right! We're talking about May I Come In Madam actress. Nehha Pendse. The gorgeous lady is all set to tie the knot today with longtime boyfriend Shardul Singh Bayas today (January 5) in Pune. The wedding rituals have begun in full swing and we're now waiting to see her transform into a happy and beautiful wife. But, before that, the pictures of her happy-happy engagement ceremony are here. Yes, the madly-in-love couple exchanged rings on a chilly Saturday evening, i.e. January 4. Their pictures are now doing rounds on social media and fans can't stop gushing over their cuteness.

In the picture, both Nehha and Shardul are looking extremely elated as they take begin the new phase of their life. While looks beautiful in a dark green embroidered gown with hanging sleeves, Shardul looked dapper in a simple yet dashing formal wear. The couple seemed totally happy as they posed for the cameras by flaunting their rings. Well, this has to be the best way to Ring-in new year! We must say, the two look extremely adorable together and we can't wait to see them become man and wife now.

Interestingly, Nehha is all in love with Shardul and decided to opt for green on her engagement day as it is her beau's favourite colour. She revealed that the outfit was personally chosen by Shardul for her. So, much love in the air and we can't get enough of them. What are your thoughts on Nehha and Sharduls' happy engagement picture? Drop in your suggestions in the comment section below.

