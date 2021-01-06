  1. Home
  2. tv

Nehha Pendse on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, marriage with Shardul Singh Bayas, plan for web shows & more

Nehha Pendse is soon going to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Read on for further details.
12802 reads Mumbai
Nehha Pendse on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, marriage with Shardul Singh Bayas, plan for web shows & moreNehha Pendse on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, marriage with Shardul Singh Bayas, plan for web shows & more
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been already revealed earlier that Nehha Pendse has been roped in to fill Saumya Tandon’s shoes in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Ask her what made her take up the work, the actress cites the reason to be the end of her fears. She adds how her husband Shardul encouraged her to take up something only if the opportunity is worth giving up on life. The actress goes on to state that India has been doing well in terms of (COVID-19) numbers.

She further mentions having visited the sets to check for hygiene and sanitization. Nehha calls the sitcom’s producers Sanjay Kohli and Benaifer responsible while adding that she had already worked with them earlier in May I Come in Madam? Ask her about Saumya Tandon, the actress says that she doesn’t know her personally but also adds about having worked with her in Comedy Circus. In Nehha’s words, she hasn’t interacted much with the actress.

Moreover, Nehha Pendse also expressed her desire to be a part of web shows if a good one comes her way. The actress and her husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She reveals how challenging it was for them as a couple to compromise and have patience during a situation especially the time when the lockdown was announced. The actress also reveals that their honeymoon was canceled because of the same. However, she states that it helped them know each other in the minutest manner. Nehha states that they were supposed to go to Japan for their honeymoon. 

Also Read: Nehha Pendse has the sweetest wish for husband Shardul Singh Bayas on their 1st marriage anniversary; See PIC

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times of India

You may like these
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain: Bigg Boss 12 fame Nehha Pendse to REPLACE Saumya Tandon? Here's what she has to say
Nehha Pendse has the sweetest wish for husband Shardul Singh Bayas on their 1st marriage anniversary; See PIC
Nehha Pendse REPLACES Saumya Tandon as 'Anita' in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain completes 1400 episodes: Saumya Tandon receives a beautiful cake, congratulates the team
Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli tests positive for Coronavirus; Isolates self in home quarantine
EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon clarifies, 'NOT quitting the show for Bigg Boss 14'