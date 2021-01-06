Nehha Pendse on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, marriage with Shardul Singh Bayas, plan for web shows & more

Nehha Pendse is soon going to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Read on for further details.

It has been already revealed earlier that Nehha Pendse has been roped in to fill Saumya Tandon’s shoes in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Ask her what made her take up the work, the actress cites the reason to be the end of her fears. She adds how her husband Shardul encouraged her to take up something only if the opportunity is worth giving up on life. The actress goes on to state that India has been doing well in terms of (COVID-19) numbers.

She further mentions having visited the sets to check for hygiene and sanitization. Nehha calls the sitcom’s producers Sanjay Kohli and Benaifer responsible while adding that she had already worked with them earlier in May I Come in Madam? Ask her about Saumya Tandon, the actress says that she doesn’t know her personally but also adds about having worked with her in Comedy Circus. In Nehha’s words, she hasn’t interacted much with the actress.

Moreover, Nehha Pendse also expressed her desire to be a part of web shows if a good one comes her way. The actress and her husband recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary. She reveals how challenging it was for them as a couple to compromise and have patience during a situation especially the time when the lockdown was announced. The actress also reveals that their honeymoon was canceled because of the same. However, she states that it helped them know each other in the minutest manner. Nehha states that they were supposed to go to Japan for their honeymoon.

Credits :Times of India

