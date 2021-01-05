Nehha Pendse has the sweetest wish for husband Shardul Singh Bayas on their 1st marriage anniversary; See PIC

Nehha Pendse got married to Shardul Singh Bayas in January 2020. Both of them celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

It has been a year since television diva Nehha Pendse tied the knot with Shardul Singh Bayas. The former Bigg Boss contestant and her husband rang in their first wedding anniversary this Tuesday. Nehha has even shared an adorable post to mark the same that is sure to send the fans into a frenzy. Earlier last year, the actress was all praises for Shardul when she told IANS, "I am so happy to be in this phase. I am marrying the man of my dreams and entering a new and amazing family. They are beautiful humans and I can't wait to start my life there. It's the best feeling of my life."

Coming to the present context, Nehha has penned a sweet anniversary wish for her husband on Instagram. It reads, To many more memories together !! I Love u Shardul." Moreover, one cannot stop but be in awe of the picture of wedding rings that she has shared along with the post. As soon as she shared this on social media, netizens showered them with wishes and so did a few more celebs like Smita Gondkar, Milind Gadagkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others.

On the professional front, Nehha Pendse has been a part of numerous TV shows of late. The latest reports state that she has filled in Saumya Tandon's shoes as Anita aka Gori Mem in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Saumya decided to quit the comedy sitcom in August last year citing reasons for artistic growth. She had been a part of the same for almost five years. Nehha had earlier already worked with the makers of the show in May I Come in Madam that later went off-air in 2017.

