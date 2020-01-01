Nehha Pendse locks lips with beau Shardul Bayas as she bids adieu to 'Single life'; View Pic

Nehha Pendse recently stole a kiss with beau Shardul Bayas and expressed her love for him as she bid goodbye to her single-hood. Take a look at their adorable picture here.

Popular TV Nehha Pendse is currently on cloud nine and she has all the reasons to be as she is soon going to start a new phase of her life. Yes, the beautiful actress is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Shardul Bayas on January 5th this year. Yesterday as everyone bid adieu to 2019, Nehha too had a special style to ring in 2020 as she locked lips with her partner on New Year's eve.

Yes, Nehha stole a kiss with Shardul as the couple entered the new year together. Sharing a picture of their steam kiss on social media, Nehha also bid goodbye to her 'Single life'. In the picture, Neha and Shardul are seen kissing in each as they both get comfortable in each others arms. While Nehha is seen donning a shiny Turquoise blue sequin dress, Shardul looked dapper in casuals. Their scenic photo made us go, Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars, Take me into your loving arms.' Truly beautiful isn't it? Nehha also revealed where their love story actually started on her Instagram story recently.

To note, the duo began dating early this year and have been madly in love ever since. Their engagement celebrations have already kick-started in full swing. Recently, Grahmukh Pooja was held which was attended by the bride-to-be and her parents, where Nehha looked extremely gorgeous.

What do you think about Nehha and Shardul's hot-hot chemistry? Don't they make an absolutely adorable pair? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

