Nehha Pendse to marry beau Shardul Singh Bayas this weekend; Shares details about her big day

Nehha Pendse, who was seen in Bigg Boss 12, opened up about her wedding with beau Shardul Bayas and revealed they are tying the knot on January 5, 2020.

The year 2020 is starting on a beautiful note for Nehha Pendse as the actress is all set to ditch her bachelorhood soon. The diva will be walking down the aisle on January 5 this year and she can’t keep calm about her bid day. To note, Nehha will be tying the knot with her beau Shardul Singh Bayas after dating him for a couple of months. And while the former Bigg Boss 12 contestant is over the moon about entering this new phase, she recently shared the details about her wedding.

In her recent interview with Times of India, Nehha revealed that she will be tying the know as per Maharashtrian rituals. Their wedding festivities will begin on January 3 with sangeet and mehndi ceremonies. Talking about the wedding rituals, the bride-to-be stated that although Shardul happens to be a Rajput from Rajasthan, he is as Maharashtrian as Nehha as his family moved to Pune long ago. Nehha also opened about her relationship with Shardul and revealed that the two met each other just a year ago through common friends.

“He first connected with me for professional reasons and that’s how we got talking. However, he was quite inquisitive about my personal life and soon asked me out on a date,” Nehha was quoted saying. While the television actress was apprehensive initially, Shardul’s caring nature won her heart.

Interestingly, Nehha also revealed about the special moment when Shardul popped the big question to her. She asserted, “Shardul proposed marriage three months after we started dating, in April. Both of us were looking at something more concrete and stable on the relationship front. Shardul told me that he was ready to marry me that very day, but he wanted me to get over my past. At that point, I was seeking more than just love... I was looking for commitment and marriage as well. Also, we were serious about the institution of marriage. He is exactly what I wanted in my man. I guess this (marriage) was meant to happen."

So, will marriage mark an end to Nehha’s career? Well, the answer is no. In fact, the May I Come In Madam?? actress will be resuming her work soon after the wedding and the couple will be going on a honeymoon later.

