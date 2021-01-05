Nehha Pendse REPLACES Saumya Tandon as 'Anita' in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain!

Saumya Tandon had earlier quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! back in August 2020. Read on for further details.

It was back in August 2020 that Saumya Tandon decided to quit the popular show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! much to everyone’s shock. For the unversed, the actress played the role of Anita Bhabhi in the same for almost five years before exiting. While citing the reason behind her decision, Saumya had earlier stated that she sought monotony and wanted to grow as an artist. Since then, there were various speculations regarding the actress who would fill her shoes in the show.

An exclusive report by TOI states that Nehha Pendse is all set to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita in the popular comedy show. For the unversed, the makers had approached Nehha earlier too but things didn’t materialize between them back then. Reportedly, they reconnected again after around four months and this time, the deal was finally locked! The actress is expected to begin shooting for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! soon. She had earlier worked with the makers Sanjay Kohli and Binaifer in May I Come in Madam?

This popular show was pulled off the air back in 2017. Nehha played the role of Sanjana Hiteshi in the same. Interestingly, the actress also took part in Bigg Boss 12 later on but unfortunately couldn’t make it to the top finalists. Talking about BGPH, it features Shubhangi Atre, Aashif Sheikh, and Rohitash Gaud in the lead roles. The show earlier premiered in 2015 and has been garnering a huge response from the audience since then. Earlier, Shilpa Shinde played the role of Angoori Bhabhi but she quit later on and was replaced by Shubhangi.

