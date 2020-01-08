Nehha Pendse REVEALS her husband Shardul Bayas has been divorced twice before their marriage

Nehha Pendse recently made some shocking revelations about her husband Shardul Bayas's past life. Here's what she said.

TV actress Nehha Pendse recently surprised everyone by tying the knot with her longtime beau Shardul Bayas on January 5, 2020. They exchanged wedding vows in traditional Maharashtrian wedding in the presence of their close family and friends in Pune. Since then, the pictures of the duo have been making rounds. The couple also enjoyed their first dinner date after marriage yesterday. The duo began dating early this year and announced their relationship in a cute way. While everyone knows about Nehha Pendse's work and personal life, not much was known about Shardul Bayas. However, now Nehha has come out to talk about her hubby and share some interesting and shocking details about him.

In a post-wedding interview with a leading entertainment portal, Nehha not only spoke about her past life, but also reveled some shocking details of Shardul's past. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant, shared that before she took the plunge with Shardul, she had been in two to three relationships. But, those did not work out for her and ended before time, making her stronger than before. Talking about Shardul's ups and downs in his past love-life, Nehha revealed that he has been divorced twice before their marriage. She said that he had two marriages and also has two pretty daughters, one each from his past weddings.

Taking a stand for her dotting husband, Nehha said that Shardul had not hidden anything from her. She knew about his past, way before she got married. The actress also said that she has no issues with it as life doesn't stop there. She praised her hubby and said that he manages very well and is full of positivity. Not only Shardul, but Nehha had also opened up about her past relationships to Shardul before they decided to stay together forever.

Credits :Spotboye

