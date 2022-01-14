Nehha Pendse’s home: A look inside the gorgeous and plush abode of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actress

Neha Pendse is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress has been part of numerous Bollywood and regional movies. She made her mark in the television sector with the show, “May I Come In Madam?”. Presently she is playing the role of Anita in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. She is getting highly appreciated for her acting skills and fashionable looks. The actress is married to businessman Shardul Singh Bayas. They live in a beautiful well furnished home with their adorable dogs in Mumbai. Here is a glance into their beautiful home.

Living area-

There is a simple living area with huge grey-coloured couches along with fur cushions.

Dining area-

The dining area comprises a wooden top with leather-look seats. There is brown wallpaper on the walls along with wooden flooring.

Balcony-

There is a spacious balcony with a glass wall and steel railing. There are white color relaxing chairs with boho design cushions. There is some floral décor on the sides.

Kitchen-

There is an exquisite kitchen with marble work and a granite cooktop. There are see-through cabinets on the top and some space in the bottom area.

Bed-

There is a spacious bedroom with a designer wooden bed and wooden framework around it. There is a nightstand near the bed and an oval mirror on the opposite side. All the walls have light brown wallpaper on them.



