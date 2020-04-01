Nehha Pendse wants Shah Rukh Khan starrer Fauji to make a comeback on small screen amid COVID 19 lockdown

Nehha Pendse wishes to see Shah Rukh Khan's debut project Fauji onscreen amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on.

The 21-day lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic has left many of us restless. While we're all trying our best to stay sane and stay indoors, we cannot deny the fact that we're extremely bored. So, to help us do away with our boredom, many iconic 90s shows have made a comeback on TV including Ramayan, Mahabharat, Shaktimaan, Circus, Byomkesh Bakshi, and some other family dramas. Though now we have ample options to choose from, many are still waiting for some other popular dramas to return.

Among this is starrer Fauji. Yes, now TV actress Nehha Pendse has expressed a desire to see Fauji return to TV amidst this COVID-19 lockdown and provide a good dose of entertainment. In a chat with Times of India, the May I Come in Madam actress said that she is waiting for Buniyaad to return as she loved the show very much. Not only this, but she also hopes that Fauji’s re-run takes place as she is excited to watch SRK.

Sharing how she is passing time in quarantine Nehha revealed that she is listening to audio-books that her dear hubby Shardul Bayas has given her. Apart from this, the duo is spending time binge-watching TV shows together. The Bigg Boss 12 contestant is also honing her cooking skills and experimenting in the kitchen.

Talking about Fauji, the show aired on DD National in 1989 and happens to be Shah Rukh Khan's debut on television. Yes, it was this show that launched broody, chain-smoking SRK on the path to Bollywood glory. So, do you also want Fauji to be re-run on TV? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Times of India

