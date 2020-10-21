  1. Home
Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's chemistry is adorable as the former dreams about her wedding

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's song Nehu Da Vyah beautifully captures the singer's wedding dreams. read.
18711 reads Mumbai
Nehu Da Vyah: Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's chemistry is adorable as the former dreams about her wedding
Neha Kakkar and beau Rohanpreet Singh recently released the song titled Nehu Da Vyah which shows her dreaming about her wedding with Rohanpreet. The music video has been written and composed by Neha and costars Rohanpreet alongside her. The lyrics of the song are sweet and adorable just like the duo's chemistry but the essence of it is missing. The video is undoubtedly endearing but somehow the soul seems missing.

In the music video, Neha is seen dreaming about Rohanpreet and sharing a few adorable moments. Ahead of the song’s release, Neha Kakkar had released a clip from her Roka ceremony. In the video, both Neha and Rohanpreet were seen dressed in theyr traditional ensembles as they entered the venue with their hand entangled. She captioned it, “Here’s a small Gift for My NeHearts and #NehuPreet Lovers. Here’s Our Roka ceremony clip!!  I Love @rohanpreetsingh and Family Thank you Mrs Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad  Thank youu for throwing the best event "

Also Read: Soon to wed Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s wedding reception card goes viral on social media; Take a look

Well, her wedding reception card is also going viral on social media. The card happens to be a cream coloured card with golden font and carries the details of the ceremony. As per the invitation card doing the rounds on social media, Rohan and Neha’s wedding reception will take place on October 26 in Zirakpur, Punjab. The invitation was sent by Rohan’s family and it has certainly added fuel to Neha and Rohan’s wedding rumours.

 
