Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar; 5 couples' first Ganpati celebration

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated occasions across India. With the zealous chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, the fragrance of fresh flowers, gorgeously decorated mandaps and the beautiful idols of Lord Ganesha- Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here and is celebrated with much keenness and enthusiasm all across the country. All ardent devotees of Ganpati Bappa are set to welcome the lord at their house and are quite excited about it. This year many of our Television couple celebs' will be welcoming Bappa and ringing the occasion together for the first time.

Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most talked about couples in the telly industry. Both met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot and had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh on 30 November 2021. Later, the duo hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash met inside Bigg Boss 15 and their relationship went through a lot of ups and downs. Their love story began with a lot of fights, and fans would have never thought that they would ever become a couple. Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra’s love confession moment too was one of the most special moments in their relationship. Post their Bigg Boss stint, the duo are still going heads strong and their PDA is adored by their fans.

Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included Haldi, Mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year.

Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar are tagged as the most coolest and adorable couple in the showbiz world. The duo were dating since 2019 and tied the knot on January 27, 2022, in Goa. The couple got hitched according to South Indian rituals and later according to Bengali rituals.

Payal Rohatgi-Sangram Singh

Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh are among the most popular couples in the telly industry. The two become husband and wife after exchanging wedding vows on July 9, 2022. The newly married couple posted several pictures of their haldi, mehendi, sangeet, and wedding rituals on their respective social media handles. After completing more than a month of their marriage, the duo hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai on 27th August 2022 for their friends residing in Mumbai.

