Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma's Sangeet PICS & VIDEO: GHKPM cast has a gala time at their pre wedding functions

With the wedding season going on, several TV actors have got married this year. Among our favourite stars, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin are also going to get married soon. The pre-wedding functions of the couple have already begun. Neil and Aishwarya play Virat and Pakhi in the show. The two will be getting married in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

The sangeet and haldi pictures of the adorable couple are already doing rounds on the internet. They are seen dressed in stunning yellow attires as they applied haldi on one another. Neil Bhatt has worn a yellow kurta and Aishwarya had worn a beautiful yellow saree with a gajra. They were joined by other cast members of their show in the pre-wedding function. There are also pictures of the lovely couple from the mehndi ceremony. Aishwarya had worn a red suit and Neil donned a green designer kurta with koti. In the sangeet ceremony, Neil Bhatt was seen dancing along with his beautiful bride-to-be. He was also seen giving a solo performance on Ranveer Singh’s song ‘Malhaari’. He wore traditional kurta and dhoti.

Here are the pictures of the couple from the pre-wedding functions-





Also read- Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Neil Bhatt flaunts his football skills in show: It was fun playing after ages