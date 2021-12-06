Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma get a warm welcome on the sets of GHKPM post wedding; Photos

Actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently got married on November 30. They play lead roles in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They also had amazing pre-wedding celebration with haldi and mehandi functions. Neil and Aishwarya recently reported on the sets of their show where they received a grand welcome and also cut a cake.

Neil Bhatt has shared pictures with the cast of the show. He and Aishwarya were overwhelmed to see the special gesture of the team. Aishwarya was seen dressed in an elegant yellow saree with dark green blouse and Neil sported a formal look with blazer and trousers. The cast had arranged a special cake for the couple and there were all seen together in the pictures. Neil’s family members were also part of the celebrations.

Neil captioned, “Thank you so much my cast and crew of #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin for all the love showered on @aisharma812 and me. My family was so happy to be a part of this celebration on set.”

See post here:

The adorable couple had hosted their reception party for the friends and family in Mumbai. Along with other guests of the party, there was presence of a special guest, veteran actress Rekha, which was a huge surprise for the couple. Neil and Aishwarya's co-stars Ayesha Singh, Yogendra Vikram Singh, Sneha Bhavsar, Mridul Kumar, Shailesh Datar among others attended the function.



Also read- Newlywed Aishwarya Sharma posts blissful pre wedding photos with Neil Bhatt & leaves fans enamoured