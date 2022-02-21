Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s Haldi ceremony throwback pics are all about happy faces and love

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma make one of the cutest couples in the television industry. The actors are seen together on the popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has consistently maintained its position in the top five on the TRP list. The couple got married last year on 30 November in Neil Bhatt’s hometown Ujjain. Aishwarya recently shared pictures from the Haldi ceremony as she and Neil looked spectacular together.

In the pictures shared by Aishwarya Sharma, she is seen in a beautiful yellow suit and colourful mojaris. She had worn floral jewelry including hand accessories, necklaces, maang tika and traditional earrings. The caption read as, “Let your love shine bright”. Tanvi Thakkar commented, “Cutest”, and Ashna Kishore commented, “So cute !”

See the post here:

Speaking to ETimes TV, Neil had shared about his wedding, “I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family and just like a normal Gujarati guy, I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn't want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended to keep my wedding a secret, but before it happened, I really didn't want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads.”



