Neil Bhatt heads to Goa to shoot with cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin amid Janta Curfew in Mumbai; PHOTO

Neil Bhatt recently took to his Instagram handle & shared a photo with the entire cast of his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin informing that all are going to Goa for the shoot.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government had announced a 15-day long lockdown-like Janta Curfew given the alarming rise in Coronavirus cases. State Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a slew of restrictions to combat the further spread of Covid-19. To note, Maharashtra has been reporting the highest number of cases for the last few weeks from across the country. Owing to this, the shooting of many television shows has been halted. However, many TV shows have shifted their shooting base to Goa to continue the filming.

And the latest show to head to Goa is Ghum Hai KisiKey Pyar Meiin. The lead actor of the popular daily show, Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram handle to inform the same and shared a photo with the entire star cast before boarding the flight. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Off to #goa Team #ghumhaikisikeypyaarmeiin Going the distance to entertain you all as always see you on your screens.” In the picture, everyone can be seen clad in masks as they all pose together for the picture-perfect.

Also, Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, and Apna Time Bhi Aayega have shifted their shooting base shot in Goa.

Meanwhile, check out Neil Bhatt’s Instagram post below:

Earlier a source had informed Pinkvilla that the team of the show “Teri Meri Ikk Jindri will be filming in Jaipur, while Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti team will be shooting in Surat. All the permissions are being worked out for many of the shows.”

Talking about shifting Kumkum Bhagya locations to Goa, Pooja Banerjee shared, “The team has decided to continue its shoot in Goa and I am happy that we're working and we will continue to inspire and entertain our audience.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya’s Pooja Banerjee confirms shifting the show’s base to Goa; Many other shows to follow

Credits :Neil Bhatt Instagram

Share your comment ×