Neil Bhatt on his wedding with Aishwarya Sharma: Marriage for us was a roller coaster ride

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma recently completed one month of their marriage. The couple tied the knot on 30th November in an intimate ceremony which was attended by their friends and family. In a recent interview, Neil opened up about his simple wedding and said that he didn’t want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married. He even went on to reveal that their marriage was a roller coaster ride as both Aishwarya and Neil were packed up with work during that time.

Speaking to ETimes, Neil said, “I am a very simple guy who belongs to a simple family and just like a normal Gujarati guy I like keeping things to myself only. Marriage for me is very sacred. I didn't want to carry the baggage of Neil the actor getting married, rather I wanted Neil, a simple guy getting married. And so I kept the wedding celebrations really simple and I enjoyed everything thoroughly. I never intended t keep my wedding a secret but before it happened I really didn't want to talk about it. Having said that, marriage for us was a roller coaster ride as we were also shooting for a daily as leads.”

Neil’s wedding reception was graced by the legendary star Rekha. Speaking about her presence at the function, Neil said that Rekha was a part of their show in past. Thus he just had to give her one call and tell her that they were getting married and that it would mean the world to them if she joined for the celebrations. Neil revealed that it was an instant yes from her.