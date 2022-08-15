Neil Bhatt, Sriti Jha, Jannat Zubair and others celebrate 75th Independence Day, extend heartfelt wishes

India celebrates Independence Day every 15th of August to commemorate the liberation of the nation and to honour the fighters who fought against the British Empire for freedom. On August 15, 1947, India got sovereignty from the confinement of the British colonial power. The nation celebrates this year every year with great pride and joy. We hoist our national flag and sing the National Anthem to honour our freedom fighters' struggles and contributions.

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day this year with the same zeal and enthusiasm, let's take a look at celebs wishing everyone on the occasion.

Neil Bhatt

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with the Tricolour flag. In the caption, he wrote, "Happy 75th Independence Day"

#harghartiranga #tricolor".

Sriti Jha

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Sriti Jha said, "On this 75th Independence Day, I pay my tribute to all those who fight at the border for the safety of citizens, to the health workers, and to all those who make the country a peaceful and harmonious place to live in."



Jannat Zubair

Jannat Zubair uploaded a video on her Instagram handle and wished everyone on this day. In the caption, she wrote, "We should not let anything divide the idea of India".

Ankit Gupta

Ankit Gupta, who essays the role of Fateh Virk in Udaariyaan, says "Growing up, I have always celebrated Independence Day with my friends in school. The first thing which used to happen was the flag hoisting ceremony followed by singing the National Anthem together. On the sets of ‘Udaariyaan’ as well, we celebrate the day with a lot of enthusiasm, and everyone wears tricolour outfits. On this auspicious occasion, I wish everyone a ‘Happy Independence Day’.



Sangita Ghosh

Sangita Ghosh, who essays the role of Swaran Bedi in Swaran Ghar, says, "Independence Day every year holds a special significance in my life as it takes me to my childhood memories when everyone used to gather for a flag hoisting ceremony in our school. We have a day off on the sets of ‘Swaran Ghar’ and I cannot wait to go home to my daughter, Devi, and celebrate this day with her. I would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to all our great national leaders, because of their valour my daughter, Devi, and children like her are witnessing a progressive independent nation. I believe freedom comes with responsibilities and one must respect the freedom they have; it should not be taken for granted. I wish our country takes a step forward to attain victory in every aspect this year and in many years to come. My hearty wishes to all the citizens of India. Jai Hind.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra took to his social media handle and uploaded a picture of the tricolor flag on his Instagram story.

Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a post wishing everyone "Happy Independence Day".

