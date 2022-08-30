Neil Bhatt surprises Aishwarya Sharma as they complete 9 months and drops a VIDEO of their precious moments

Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most talked about couples in the telly industry. Both met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and instantly fell head over heels for each other. Within a short span, the two decided to tie the knot on November 30, 2021, and had a grand wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Later, the duo hosted a reception in Mumbai for friends and family. Today, Neil and Aishwarya completed nine months of their marriage, and on this occasion, Neil surprised the love of his life with a sweet gesture.

Neil Bhatt took to his Instagram handle and shared a video with his better half Aishwarya Sharma and penned a long note with it. He compiled all their precious moments together from the time they started working together to their marriage in the video. In the caption of this clip, Neil wrote, "Today we complete 9 months @aisharma812 I Love you. A small surprise for you. Our journey from when we started working together to our marriage, on our song #mannjogiya ! There’s so much we’ve gone through together from happy to not so happy moments, from sanity to madness we’ve come a long way and so much more to discover about each other. Hope you like it".

Aishwarya and Neil were also a part of the entertainment reality show 'Smart Jodi'. On the show, the two opened up about how love bloomed between them. The actress spoke about how her past relationships gave her trust issues and how things changed after Neil came into her life. Meanwhile, Neil is also enjoying every bit of his married life and said that nothing had changed post-marriage.

On the professional front, Neil essays Virat in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, whereas Aishwarya plays Patralekha.

