Nethra Raghuraman: Here's what Khatron Ke Khiladi's first winner is doing these days

Khatron Ke Khiladi is an adventure stunt-based reality show that has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The show is based on a unique concept where numerous celebs turn into participants to fight their inner phobias, and one of them wins the trophy and cash price. Many popular celebs and personalities have been a part of this show and conquered their fears. Speaking of which, the first winner of this iconic show was actress/ model Nethra Raghuraman.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 winner Nethra Raghuraman

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1 was hosted by actor Akshay Kumar and aired from 21st July to 14th August 2008 on Colors TV. The first season had only women contestants and some of the popular names were a part of the show. Nethra Raghuraman, Urvashi Sharma Aditi Govitrikar, Anjana Sukhani, Pooja Bedi, Sonali Kulkarni, Yana Gupta, Meghana Naidu, Anita Hassanandani, Dipannita Sharma, Vidya Malvade, and Tapur Chatterjee were the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 1. However, beating everyone in the stunts and performing all the tasks, Nethra Raghuraman emerged as the first winner of the iconic show.

After her stint in this show, Nethra took a permanent break from TV screens and was away from the limelight. However, Nethra has maintained her social media presence and updates her followers on her whereabouts. Speaking of the actress' personal life, Nethra was born into a Tamil Iyer Brahmin family. She later married Singapore-based businessman, Kunal Guha, son of Indian cricketer Subrata Guha, in late 2011. She is also a mother to an adorable daughter.

Speaking of her work life, at present, Nethra Raghuraman is a professional Radical Acceptance speaker. Radical acceptance is a distress tolerance skill that is designed to keep pain from turning into suffering. While pain is part of life, radical acceptance allows us to keep that pain from becoming suffering. By accepting the facts of reality without responding by throwing a tantrum or with willful negligence. Nethra promotes Radical acceptance by speaking about it and helps people lead a happy and blissful life.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12:

The contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 are Rubina Dilaik, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Shivangi Joshi, Mohit Malik, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), Erika Packard, Kanika Mann, and Aneri Vajani. The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, premiered on 2nd July 2022.

